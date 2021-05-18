Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 66,534 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 896,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $60,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,710,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity stock opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,530.91, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.90.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

