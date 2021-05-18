Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $607.10 Million

Analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report sales of $607.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.73 million and the highest is $631.10 million. Viasat reported sales of $591.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 917,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,636,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,279,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 959,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 428,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Viasat by 385.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 210,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSAT opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,395.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.