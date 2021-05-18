Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VWDRY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,554. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

