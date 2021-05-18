Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRCA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,315. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $321.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 739,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.