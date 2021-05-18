Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%.

VRRM opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47.

VRRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

