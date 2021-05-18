Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.72. Approximately 7,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 861,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

VERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $624.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 258,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,332 shares during the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $66,006,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $1,149,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

