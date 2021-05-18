Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.80 million-$19.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritone has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.43.

NASDAQ:VERI traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.32. 4,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,820. Veritone has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $598.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

