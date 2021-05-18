Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Paul K. Wotton Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5,102,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. Vericel’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.