Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%.

Venus Concept stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on VERO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Venus Concept currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

