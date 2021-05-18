Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.76 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. 2,022,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,856. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

