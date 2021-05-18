VAULT Price Hits $7.90 on Top Exchanges (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $7.90 or 0.00018126 BTC on major exchanges. VAULT has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $6,255.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00091076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.04 or 0.00406198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.00231192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $597.16 or 0.01370093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00046429 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,765 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

