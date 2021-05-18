Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report $370,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $700,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $760,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $1,601,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,783. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $106.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.