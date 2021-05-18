Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.00 ($117.65).

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €121.75 ($143.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64. Varta has a twelve month low of €84.50 ($99.41) and a twelve month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €120.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €121.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.75.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

