Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €100.00 ($117.65).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VAR1 shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

ETR:VAR1 opened at €121.75 ($143.24) on Tuesday. Varta has a one year low of €84.50 ($99.41) and a one year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €120.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €121.88.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

