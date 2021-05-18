Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.71 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VREX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of VREX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,362. The company has a market cap of $949.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

