Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.71 million.

Shares of VREX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,362. The company has a market cap of $949.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VREX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

