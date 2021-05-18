Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.63). Vapotherm posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.58 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

VAPO stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. Vapotherm has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96.

In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,893.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,907,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,813,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.