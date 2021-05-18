Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Lowered to “Neutral” at New Street Research

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) was downgraded by stock analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

VTWRF opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.