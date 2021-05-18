Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,288.92 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,257.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,968.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.