Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.31 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

