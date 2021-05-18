Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $215.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $147.02 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

