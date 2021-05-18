Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 681,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 84,982 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

