Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Avalon Advisory Group’s 9th Largest Position

Avalon Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of Avalon Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 681,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,292,000 after acquiring an additional 84,982 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 48,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $66.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.