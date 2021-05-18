Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $62,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 606,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after acquiring an additional 180,537 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 170,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 38,078 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

