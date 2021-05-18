Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Cut by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.7% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $158,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,754. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.98 and its 200-day moving average is $352.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $268.34 and a 52-week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.