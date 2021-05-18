Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Reduced by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $99.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

