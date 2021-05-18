Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $146.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

