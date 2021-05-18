Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Capital Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 14.7% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $264.81. 29,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,936. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.10 and a 1 year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

