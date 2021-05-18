VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, BHF RG Capital Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.44. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $148.87 and a 1-year high of $197.28.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

