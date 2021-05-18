US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GDS were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDS. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,451,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,579 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,560,000 after purchasing an additional 830,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $128,106,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $118,900,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 760,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,167,000 after purchasing an additional 360,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average is $92.40. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.54 and a beta of 1.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

