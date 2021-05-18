US Bancorp DE Purchases 735 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,444 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at $246,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 60,061 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

