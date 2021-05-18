US Bancorp DE Makes New $703,000 Investment in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,096,000.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

PUBM opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

