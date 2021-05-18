US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

LAMR opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $107.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

