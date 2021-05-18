UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URGN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

