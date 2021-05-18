Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Gary Steele Sells 7,500 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UPWK opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Upwork by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 610,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Upwork by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,816 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Upwork by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after acquiring an additional 769,212 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,932,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,500,000 after buying an additional 415,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.