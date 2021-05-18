Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 97.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,272 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,515 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 252.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 737,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 528,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $505,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,040 shares of company stock worth $869,981. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $30.97.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

