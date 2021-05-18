Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Wedbush

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

NYSE U opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average of $121.96.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,914 shares of company stock worth $54,089,913 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

