Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Unity Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $240.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

