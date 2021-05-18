UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Decreased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $407.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,920. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.84 and a 200 day moving average of $355.45. The stock has a market cap of $384.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

