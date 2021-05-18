Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.