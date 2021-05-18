Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 41.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 667,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 41.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,853. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $63.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.