Unigestion Holding SA Increases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Square were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $202.92 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.10, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.88.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

