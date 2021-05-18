Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $194.13 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.45 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.29.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

