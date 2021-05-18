Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $111,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PulteGroup by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in PulteGroup by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

