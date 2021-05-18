Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Under Armour stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. 92,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,607,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.
