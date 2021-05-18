Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE UA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 60,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

