Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC on major exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and $1.56 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00035539 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

