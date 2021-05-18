Ultralife Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,194 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,777% compared to the average volume of 127 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 456,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,786. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULBI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.