UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In other UiPath news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

