UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s previous close.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $68.10 on Monday.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

